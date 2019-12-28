16:34
Aisuluu Mamashova sure of no split in Ata Meken

Leader of Ata Meken faction Aisuluu Mamashova told 24.kg news agency what shocked the deputies-Socialists.

According to her, statement of the ex-deputy Almambet Shykmamatov about withdrawal from the ranks of Ata Meken, who headed the faction when Omurbek Tekebayev was convicted of corruption and lost his seat, was a surprise, but there is no split in the party.

«I really hope that Almambet Shykmamatov and Omurbek Tekebayev will sit at the negotiating table and resolve their disputes, if they arise. Shykmamatov’s withdrawal is a big loss for Ata Meken,» Aisuluu Mamashova said.

Almambet Shykmamatov himself confirmed to 24.kg news agency that he would not give up his intention to leave the party, and would send a statement to the party secretariat on Monday.

Recall, the Central Election Commission prematurely terminated the deputy powers of Almambet Shykmamatov on the basis of application. Four more people withdrew from the party.

Aisuluu Mamashova was elected the new leader of Ata Meken parliamentary faction.
