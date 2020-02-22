Ata Meken party to participate in local elections

Ata Meken party will participate in local elections on April 12 in Kyrgyzstan. The socialists will hold a congress on March 20.

Congress delegates were elected at a party conference in Bishkek today. It is expected that a list of candidates for deputies of the Parliament of the seventh convocation will be formed during it. It is expected that a party leader will be elected for the pre-election period.

Note, Omurbek Tekebayev himself cannot fully participate in the election campaign — he is under criminal prosecution and house arrest. He is accused of corruption. The criminal case is being reviewed by the Pervomaisky District Court of Bishkek.