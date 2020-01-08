Elections 2020: Omurbek Tekebayev tells who will head party list

Congress of Ata Meken party will be held in March. Political organization leader Omurbek Tekebayev explained to 24.kg news agency why.

According to him, it is necessary to hold party conferences in the regions, coordinate the agenda and solve a number of organizational issues.

"The party’s Political Council will be renewed. At the same time, we are creating a Council of Veterans of the political organization in order our long-service party members do not feel abandoned. We make some adjustments to the party’s charter. For example, we introduce a new concept - "party leader at the time of elections." This person will head the party list. If the party wins in the parliamentary elections, then he will be a leader of the faction, he can head the Parliament, the Government, if he is lucky. We also intend to find new forms of interaction with new politicians,” Omurbek Tekebayev said.

Ata Meken leader for the election campaign period will be elected at the congress. »This should be a person who is able to consolidate the party, inspire, lead. I don’t know who it will be,” said Omurbek Tekebayev.

Recall, a scandal erupted at the end of the year in Ata Meken. The Central Election Commission of Kyrgyzstan prematurely terminated the deputy powers of Almambet Shykmamatov on the basis of submitted application. Four more people withdrew from the list of party candidates.