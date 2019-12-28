16:33
Ata Meken scandal. Omurbek Tekebayev promises party renewal

A congress of Ata Meken party will be held in February. Its leader Omurbek Tekebayev told journalists.

According to him, renewal is expected in the ranks of the party before the elections to the Parliament.

«Preparations for the elections are underway. The congress will be held soon. Like last time, our party will be renewed almost by half,» Omurbek Tekebayev said.

Recall, the Central Election Commission of Kyrgyzstan prematurely terminated the deputy powers of Almambet Shykmamatov on the basis of submitted statement. Four more people left the party.

Aisuluu Mamashova was elected a new leader of Ata Meken parliamentary faction.
