Elections 2020: Ata Meken party applies for participation in elections

Ata Meken political party filed a notice to the Central Election Commission of Kyrgyzstan (CEC) of its intention to participate in parliamentary elections. The CEC informed 24.kg news agency.

Ilyazbek Abdikerimov will be the authorized representative of the Socialists in the CEC, and for financial issues — Dinara Kulzhanova.

It was previously reported that the parties should send a statement to the Central Election Commission that they would run for the Parliament within five days. 45 days prior to the date of voting, political associations must submit to the CEC all the necessary documents for registration.

President Sooronbai Jeenbekov signed a decree on setting parliamentary elections. They will be held on October 4.
