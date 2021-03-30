17:23
Kyrgyzstan asks for electricity from neighbors

Kyrgyzstan asked for electricity from neighbors on credit. Energy Minister of Kyrgyzstan Kubanychbek Turdubaev announced it at a meeting of the parliamentary committee on the fuel and energy complex and subsoil use.

According to him, Uzbekistan and Kazakhstan met Kyrgyzstan halfway and agreed to provide electricity at a zero rate.

«We explained the situation to them, so we asked for electricity on credit,» the official said.

Kubanychbek Turdubaev noted that the import of electricity is one of the ways to replenish Toktogul reservoir. According to him, the volume of water in the reservoir to date is 8.7 billion cubic meters.

«8.5 billion cubic meters is a critical level. We can replenish it in only three ways — to save water, increase electricity generation at the Bishkek HPP and limit domestic consumption. It is difficult in terms of domestic consumption, but we have to go for it,» the official said.
