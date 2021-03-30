14:22
USD 84.78
EUR 99.75
RUB 1.12
English

Ainura Akmatova: Condition of vaccinated against COVID-19 is satisfactory

Condition of all citizens vaccinated against COVID-19 is satisfactory. Head of the Public Health Department of Kyrgyzstan Ainura Akmatova announced at a briefing.

Related news
Health Minister of Kyrgyzstan gets vaccinated against COVID-19
She reminded that vaccination campaign was launched in Kyrgyzstan the day before.

«A total of 100 people were vaccinated, including in Bishkek — 42 (40 are medical workers, one teacher and one person over 65), in Chui region — 30 (29 are medical workers and one is elderly), in Osh — 28 medical workers,» Ainura Akmatova said.

She reminded that the Minister of Health and Social Development Alymkadyr Beishenaliev was vaccinated first. «His condition is satisfactory, like the rest of the vaccinated citizens,» Ainura Akmatova told.
link: https://24.kg/english/188136/
views: 51
Print
Related
COVID-19: 7,000 Chinese working in Kyrgyzstan want to get vaccinated
First day of vaccination against COVID-19: 100 people receive 1st dose
Vaccination against COVID-19 starts in Osh city
Health Minister of Kyrgyzstan gets vaccinated against COVID-19
Health Ministry tells who to be responsible for possible side effects of vaccine
Alymkadyr Beishenaliev to be first vaccinated against coronavirus in Kyrgyzstan
COVID-19: Galina Baiterek tells about vaccination of President Japarov
Vaccination against COVID-19 to begin on March 29 in Kyrgyzstan
Russian President Vladimir Putin gets vaccinated against coronavirus
Vaccination against COVID-19: Trainings for health workers started
Popular
Sadyr Japarov reminds officials why power in Kyrgyzstan was changed three times Sadyr Japarov reminds officials why power in Kyrgyzstan was changed three times
Local elections, referendum: CEC accredits 15 international observers Local elections, referendum: CEC accredits 15 international observers
Prime Minister of Kyrgyzstan meets with President of Uzbekistan Prime Minister of Kyrgyzstan meets with President of Uzbekistan
Sadyr Japarov plants trees in sign of support for women Sadyr Japarov plants trees in sign of support for women
30 March, Tuesday
14:17
1,107 COVID-19 patients registered in Kyrgyzstan, 137 - in serious condition 1,107 COVID-19 patients registered in Kyrgyzstan, 137 -...
14:12
One patient dies in Kyrgyzstan from coronavirus for 24 hours
14:04
Ainura Akmatova: Condition of vaccinated against COVID-19 is satisfactory
13:55
113 new cases of pneumonia, COVID-19 registered in Kyrgyzstan, 88,276 in total
13:51
Three people injured in traffic accident in Dzheti-Oguz district