Ainura Akmatova: Condition of vaccinated against COVID-19 is satisfactory

Condition of all citizens vaccinated against COVID-19 is satisfactory. Head of the Public Health Department of Kyrgyzstan Ainura Akmatova announced at a briefing.

Related news Health Minister of Kyrgyzstan gets vaccinated against COVID-19

She reminded that vaccination campaign was launched in Kyrgyzstan the day before.

«A total of 100 people were vaccinated, including in Bishkek — 42 (40 are medical workers, one teacher and one person over 65), in Chui region — 30 (29 are medical workers and one is elderly), in Osh — 28 medical workers,» Ainura Akmatova said.

She reminded that the Minister of Health and Social Development Alymkadyr Beishenaliev was vaccinated first. «His condition is satisfactory, like the rest of the vaccinated citizens,» Ainura Akmatova told.