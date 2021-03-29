Health Minister of Kyrgyzstan gets vaccinated against COVID-19

Minister of Health and Social Development of Kyrgyzstan Alymkadyr Beishenaliev has been vaccinated against COVID-19.

The start-up phase of vaccination by the Chinese vaccine Sinopharm has begun in Kyrgyzstan. Special vaccination points were opened in Bishkek, Osh and Chui region for the purpose.

As the director of the Republican Center for Immunoprophylaxis Gulbara Ishenapysova noted, they were opened in separate rooms not to contact with those who come for routine vaccination.

Before vaccination, the official filled out a special information sheet, after which he was given a memo, and his data was entered into an electronic database. After that, Alymkadyr Beishenaliev went to see a doctor for an examination. «It is the doctor who decides whether there is a need to get the jab right now or to postpone it for another day,» the head of the Public Health Department Ainura Akmatova told.

After the vaccination, the minister was under the supervision of a doctor for half an hour. He noted that he was feeling well and went to work.