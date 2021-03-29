13:47
USD 84.80
EUR 99.97
RUB 1.12
English

Health Minister of Kyrgyzstan gets vaccinated against COVID-19

Minister of Health and Social Development of Kyrgyzstan Alymkadyr Beishenaliev has been vaccinated against COVID-19.

The start-up phase of vaccination by the Chinese vaccine Sinopharm has begun in Kyrgyzstan. Special vaccination points were opened in Bishkek, Osh and Chui region for the purpose.

As the director of the Republican Center for Immunoprophylaxis Gulbara Ishenapysova noted, they were opened in separate rooms not to contact with those who come for routine vaccination.

Before vaccination, the official filled out a special information sheet, after which he was given a memo, and his data was entered into an electronic database. After that, Alymkadyr Beishenaliev went to see a doctor for an examination. «It is the doctor who decides whether there is a need to get the jab right now or to postpone it for another day,» the head of the Public Health Department Ainura Akmatova told.

After the vaccination, the minister was under the supervision of a doctor for half an hour. He noted that he was feeling well and went to work.
link: https://24.kg/english/187966/
views: 71
Print
Related
Health Ministry tells who to be responsible for possible side effects of vaccine
Alymkadyr Beishenaliev to be first vaccinated against coronavirus in Kyrgyzstan
COVID-19: Galina Baiterek tells about vaccination of President Japarov
Vaccination against COVID-19 to begin on March 29 in Kyrgyzstan
Russian President Vladimir Putin gets vaccinated against coronavirus
Vaccination against COVID-19: Trainings for health workers started
Kyrgyzstan could start vaccination against COVID-19 this week
COVID-19: Why do we need vaccination
Japarov asks Russian authorities to vaccinate Kyrgyz migrants against COVID-19
Sadyr Japarov tells Russian media about upcoming vaccination in Kyrgyzstan
Popular
Sadyr Japarov reminds officials why power in Kyrgyzstan was changed three times Sadyr Japarov reminds officials why power in Kyrgyzstan was changed three times
Kyrgyzstan and Uzbekistan agree on supply of electricity Kyrgyzstan and Uzbekistan agree on supply of electricity
Prime Minister of Kyrgyzstan arrives in Uzbekistan Prime Minister of Kyrgyzstan arrives in Uzbekistan
Local elections, referendum: CEC accredits 15 international observers Local elections, referendum: CEC accredits 15 international observers
29 March, Monday
13:30
Health Minister of Kyrgyzstan gets vaccinated against COVID-19 Health Minister of Kyrgyzstan gets vaccinated against C...
13:12
Karkyra checkpoint to start working on April 1
12:15
Sooronbai Jeenbekov's niece suspected of fraud
12:02
Kubanychbek Zhumaliev hospitalized to private clinic from SCNS remand prison
11:56
Health Ministry tells who to be responsible for possible side effects of vaccine