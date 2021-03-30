COVID-19: 7,000 Chinese working in Kyrgyzstan want to get vaccinated

About 7,000 citizens of China working in Kyrgyzstan are on the waiting list for COVID-19 vaccine. Minister of Health and Social Development of the republic Alymkadyr Beishenaliev told 24.kg news agency.

According to him, the priority is given to doctors, border guards and other persons from the risk group.

«We will vaccinate them first, and then we will vaccinate other groups» said Alymkadyr Beishenaliev, answering the question whether ordinary citizens can get vaccinated in the absence of those wishing from the groups that are chosen as priority ones.

You will see that in a month the need for the vaccine will be high. COVID-19 is on the rise, if we do not stop its spread, we will repeat July 2020. Vaccination is necessary. Alymkadyr Beishenaliev

The start-up phase of vaccination using Chinese vaccine Sinopharm has begun in Kyrgyzstan. It will only be enough for 75,000 people. Special vaccination points have been opened in Bishkek, Osh and Chui region.

Kyrgyzstan will be allocated 2.6 million vaccines against coronavirus within COVAX mechanism. Vaccine from Russia Sputnik V is also expected. The timing of these deliveries is still unknown.