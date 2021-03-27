Sadyr Japarov reminds officials why power in Kyrgyzstan was changed three times

President of Kyrgyzstan Sadyr Japarov took part in a clean-up, which took place today on the territory of Victory Park named after Dair Asanov in Bishkek. Presidential press service reported.

Employees of the Presidential Executive Office also came to clean the park area. They also planted trees.

Sadyr Japarov talked with the staff of the Presidential Executive Office, touched upon the current socio-political processes in the country, including the upcoming elections to local councils and the referendum.

He noted the importance of holding fair and transparent elections at any level, whether it be electoral processes to local councils or the country’s Parliament.

Sadyr Japarov reminded that all three popular unrests during the period of independence, which led to the change of power, happened due to dissatisfaction with the unfair elections. The head of state stressed that holding of fair and honest elections is the key to establishing peace, stability and development in the country.