Project for reconstruction of section of road around Issyk-Kul approved

Project for reconstruction of Issyk-Kul ring road at Korumdu — Balbai section has been approved. Press service of the Ministry of Economy and Finance of Kyrgyzstan reports.

$ 10 million loan is provided by the OPEC Fund for International Development. The financing agreement was approved by a government decree dated December 30, 2020 and signed by Deputy Prime Minister Ulukbek Karmyshakov.

The project provides for reconstruction of 80.5 kilometers of the road from Korumdu village to Balbai village. Excavation and drainage works, construction of bridges will be carried out.