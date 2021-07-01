Five streets opened in Bishkek after road repairs

Five streets were opened for traffic after the repair of roads in Bishkek. Press service of the capital’s City Hall reported.

According to it, the following sections of streets are open for traffic:

Ogonbaev (from Ibraimov Street to Osmonkul Street);

Aibiyke (from Gagarin Street to the railway crossing in Ak-Ordo residential area);

Logvinenko (from Frunze Street to Zhibek Zholu Avenue);

Zhunusaliev (from Abdrakhmanov Street to Masaliev Street in Archa-Beshik residential area);

Ak-Tilek (from Elebesov Street to Dzerzhinsky Street in Ak-Tilek residential area).

The total length of the repaired streets is 3.2 kilometers; the width of the sidewalks is from 1.5 to 3 meters.

The City Hall reminded that 60 streets with a total length of 70.87 kilometers will be reconstructed and 5 bridges will be built within the framework of the project «Development of road network in Bishkek city», funded by the People’s Republic of China.