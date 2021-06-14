At least 36 streets closed for repairs in Bishkek

At least 36 streets have been closed for repairs in Bishkek. Department of the Patrol Police Service of the capital reported.

Road construction equipment is involved in the work; the roads are widened and asphalt is laid. Traffic jams are formed because of this.

«We ask citizens and drivers to choose alternative routes with preliminary planning. Especially a lot of congestion is registered in the area of ​​Zhukeev-Pudovkin Street. This street is closed for renovations from Kulatov to Mederov Street. Employees of the Patrol Police Service continue to regulate traffic on some streets to prevent traffic jams,» the department noted.