16:02
USD 84.56
EUR 99.59
RUB 1.15
English

Three more streets in Bishkek closed for repairs

Three more streets were closed for repairs in Bishkek. Press service of the capital’s City Hall reported.

The following streets were closed for repairs:

  • Koi-Tash lane from Akhunbaev Street to Koibagarov Street;
  • Respublikanskaya Street from Fuchik Street to Rizhskaya Street;
  • Mesarosh Street from Mesarosh lane to Naberezhnaya.

In addition to replacement of road surface, sidewalks and irrigation system will be built on the streets. The repair is carried out by Bishkasfaltservice municipal enterprise.

It was reported earlier that five streets will be closed for reconstruction from July 30.
link: https://24.kg/english/202424/
views: 82
Print
Related
Five streets to be closed for repairs in Bishkek
Five streets opened in Bishkek after road repairs
At least 36 streets closed for repairs in Bishkek
Road repairs to begin on eight more streets in Bishkek on April 25
Project for reconstruction of section of road around Issyk-Kul approved
Two more streets in Bishkek closed for traffic due to repair work
Some Bishkek streets closed for traffic due to repair work
At least 14 roads to be blocked for repair in Bishkek
Works on 6 streets at the expense of Chinese grant start in Bishkek
At least 207.5 kilometers of roads repaired in Kyrgyzstan in 2020
Popular
Kyrgyzstanis criticized for marching without masks at Olympics opening ceremony Kyrgyzstanis criticized for marching without masks at Olympics opening ceremony
Border Service tells details of border incident in Batken region Border Service tells details of border incident in Batken region
Sadyr Japarov congratulates Shavkat Mirziyoyev on his birthday Sadyr Japarov congratulates Shavkat Mirziyoyev on his birthday
Organizers of FINIKO pyramid scheme detained in Bishkek Organizers of FINIKO pyramid scheme detained in Bishkek
28 July, Wednesday
15:44
President Sadyr Japarov urges Kyrgyzstanis to get vaccinated President Sadyr Japarov urges Kyrgyzstanis to get vacci...
15:25
Three more streets in Bishkek closed for repairs
15:08
Election results: Bizdin Kyrgyzstan party to get mandates
14:56
Cabinet of Ministers plans to introduce monopoly on alcohol and cigarettes
13:38
Computed tomography scanner handed over to Infectious Diseases Hospital