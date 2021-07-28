Three more streets in Bishkek closed for repairs

Three more streets were closed for repairs in Bishkek. Press service of the capital’s City Hall reported.

The following streets were closed for repairs:

Koi-Tash lane from Akhunbaev Street to Koibagarov Street;

Respublikanskaya Street from Fuchik Street to Rizhskaya Street;

Mesarosh Street from Mesarosh lane to Naberezhnaya.

In addition to replacement of road surface, sidewalks and irrigation system will be built on the streets. The repair is carried out by Bishkasfaltservice municipal enterprise.

It was reported earlier that five streets will be closed for reconstruction from July 30.