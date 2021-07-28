14:27
Five streets to be closed for repairs in Bishkek

Five streets will be closed for reconstruction from July 30 in Bishkek. Press service of the capital’s City Hall reports.

Repairs will begin on the following sections of streets:

  • Shabdan Baatyr from Auezov Street to Min Bulak Street. Drivers can bypass this section along Satybaldiev Street;
  • Turusbekov from Botaliev Street to Tashkentskaya Street. Alternative routes will be Manas Avenue and Mahatma Gandhi Street;
  • Elebaev from Kulatova Street to Tolstoy Street. Drivers can bypass this section along Ibraimov and Baitik Baatyr Streets;
  • Timur Frunze from Gagarin Street to Akhunbaev Street. Alternative streets for driving — Son-Kol and Kaziev;
  • Malikov from Gagarin Street to Alybaev Street. Repin Street will become an alternative road.

After the reconstruction, the width of the carriageway of the roads will be from 8 to 9 meters, sidewalks and an irrigation network will be built on both sides. Parking lot is planned on Elebaev Street.

The City Hall reminded that the reconstruction is being carried out within the second phase of the project for development of the road network in Bishkek at the expense of the PRC. It is designed for two years. In 2021, it is planned to reconstruct 44 roads, in 2022 — 16 streets with a total length of more than 70 kilometers, as well as construct five bridges.
