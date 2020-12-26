11:17
At least 207.5 kilometers of roads repaired in Kyrgyzstan in 2020

The Road Industry Department of Kyrgyzstan has laid an asphalt concrete pavement and repaired roads with a length of 207.5 kilometers at the expense of the current budget and capital investments in 2020. The Minister of Transport and Roads Bakyt Berdaliev announced today at a press conference.

According to him, 11.8 kilometers of roads have been repaired at the expense of the current budget and 195.7 kilometers — at the expense of capital investments, including the main objects — 17.9 kilometers, reconstruction of Balykchi — Korumdu road — 22.5 kilometers, regional centers — 155.3 kilometers.
