11:18
USD 84.80
EUR 99.97
RUB 1.12
English

Air pollution in Bishkek is 'moderate' in many districts

Bishkek takes the 67th place in the World Air Quality ranking of the largest cities in the world.

As of 9.30 am, the status of the city is marked as «moderate». The Air Quality Index, according to the website, is 53 (AQI).

The Institute for Environmental Solutions Public Foundation has installed sensors in the capital and suburbs. The map shows average AQI value in different areas of the capital. It is updated hourly.

The U.S. Embassy in Kyrgyzstan also installed a sensor. It shows the air quality index online. Information is updated hourly.

As of 9.00 am, the air quality index (AQI) in the diplomatic mission area was 55.

The Air Quality Index (AQI) is divided into six categories indicating increasing levels of health hazard. AQI above 300 indicates hazardous air quality, while the index below 50 — good air quality.
link: https://24.kg/english/187834/
views: 93
Print
Related
Air pollution in Bishkek is 'moderate' in many districts
Air pollution in Bishkek is 'moderate' in many districts
Air pollution in Bishkek is 'moderate' in many districts
Air pollution in Bishkek is still 'moderate' in many districts
Air pollution in Bishkek is 'moderate' in many districts
Air pollution: Bishkek takes 84th place in ranking of most polluted cities
Air pollution in Bishkek is 'unhealthy' in many districts
Eco-activists propose to officially introduce Air Quality Index (AQI)
Air pollution in Bishkek is still 'unhealthy' in many districts
Air pollution in Bishkek is 'unhealthy' in many districts
Popular
Russian President Vladimir Putin gets vaccinated against coronavirus Russian President Vladimir Putin gets vaccinated against coronavirus
Sanitary control tightened in Bishkek due to growing COVID-19 incidence Sanitary control tightened in Bishkek due to growing COVID-19 incidence
No quarantine planned due to growth in COVID-19 incidence in Kyrgyzstan No quarantine planned due to growth in COVID-19 incidence in Kyrgyzstan
Murder of businessman Aierken Saimaiti solved Murder of businessman Aierken Saimaiti solved
27 March, Saturday
11:12
Four more medical workers diagnosed with coronavirus in Kyrgyzstan Four more medical workers diagnosed with coronavirus in...
11:09
965 COVID-19 patients registered in Kyrgyzstan, 158 - in serious condition
11:04
88 new cases of pneumonia, COVID-19 registered in Kyrgyzstan, 87,946 in total
11:00
Project for reconstruction of section of road around Issyk-Kul approved
10:11
Air pollution in Bishkek is 'moderate' in many districts
26 March, Friday
22:40
Uzbekistan ready to build some sections of railway to China
22:31
Kyrgyzstan interested in new markets for export through Uzbekistan
22:23
Kyrgyzstan and Uzbekistan to jointly use Kempir-Abad reservoir