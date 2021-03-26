20 medical vehicles from Uzbekistan distributed among hospitals in Kyrgyzstan

At least 20 ambulances were handed over to medical institutions of Kyrgyzstan. The vehicles were distributed near the Government House in Bishkek.
Uzbekistan handed over Volkswagen Caddy Cargo and Isuzu D-Max 4 × 2 vehicles as humanitarian aid during the last visit of the President Sadyr Japarov to the neighboring country.
At least 49 ambulances have already been handed over to medical institutions in Kyrgyzstan. Some 37 Sobol and GAZelle vehicles were purchased at the expense of fines within Safe City project. They were distributed among the medical institutions in seven regions of the republic.