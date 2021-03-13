11:12
Uzbekistan donates 20 ambulances to Kyrgyzstan

Uzbekistan donated 20 ambulances to Kyrgyzstan. Presidential press service reported.

Within the framework of his visit to Uzbekistan, Sadyr Japarov, together with Shavkat Mirziyoyev, visited Yashnabad Innovation Technopark in Tashkent city.

The heads of state visited the exhibition hall, production workshops, pavilions with products manufactured in Uzbekistan, and also discussed the possibility of exchanging experience and cooperation, taking into account the innovative developments of the technopark in various directions.

«When inspecting vehicles produced in Uzbekistan, 20 ambulances of local production were presented to the Kyrgyz side as a gift,» the press service said.

The two-day state visit of Sadyr Japarov to Uzbekistan ended yesterday.
