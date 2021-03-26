15:28
Suspect in murder of teacher detained in Osh city

A suspect in murder of a local school teacher was detained in Osh city. The Department of Internal Affairs of the southern capital of Kyrgyzstan informed 24.kg news agency.

The 62-year-old suspect was detained today. He confessed that he really shot at the deceased.

«All the circumstances of the case are being clarified. It is known that the deceased worked as a teacher at a local school, he was 35 years old. The teacher also worked as a taxi driver,» the department reported.

Body of the man was found in Osh on March 23. Unknown persons shot the teacher dead, and threw his body away near one of the private houses.
