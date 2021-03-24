18:26
Court acquits blogger Elmir Sydyman

Court issued a verdict of not guilty in the case against a blogger Elmir Sydyman. Media Policy Institute reports.

The decision was made by the Oktyabrsky District Court of Bishkek today.

Lawyers note that they support the acquittal.

Earlier, Sydyman’s lawyer said that the examination showed no signs of interregional hostility in the words of the accused. In this regard, the state prosecution asked to acquit him.

The blogger posted a video on Instagram, where he stated that the southern regions — Osh, Batken and Jalal-Abad — are undeveloped. In February 2020, Elmir Sydyman was detained on suspicion of inciting interregional hatred, but a few days later he was placed under house arrest.
