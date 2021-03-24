Rise in prices continues. MPs demand government report

Parliament of Kyrgyzstan demands from the Cabinet of Ministers a report on regulation of food prices. Deputy Akylbek Kemelov made a proposal to hold a government hour at today’s session of the Parliament.

He noted that the economic and social spheres of life in the country are deteriorating, officials need to take immediate action.

«Food prices are rising, border with China is still closed. What measures is the government taking? Do they have an anti-crisis plan for the coronavirus pandemic? Let’s hold a government hour and listen to the report. The prime minister walks around and checks whether the garbage is taken out. Is it garbage time now?» Akylbek Kemelov asked.

Speaker Talant Mamytov informed his colleagues that the Government would report on price increases today together with the prices for fuels and lubricants.