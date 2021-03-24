Russian President Vladimir Putin gets vaccinated against coronavirus

President of Russia Vladimir Putin has been vaccinated against coronavirus the day before. TASS reports with reference to his spokesman Dmitry Peskov.

The media outlet notes that the head of state feels good, the president will have a full working day today.

The Kremlin did not specify which of three Russian vaccines the head of state chose. Earlier, answering the question about vaccine chosen for Vladimir Putin, Dmitry Peskov said that it would be one of the three developed in Russia — Sputnik V, EpiVacCorona or Kovivak. «They are all good and reliable,» Peskov summed up. The presidential spokesman added that the procedure will take place in private.