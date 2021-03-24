11:11
USD 84.80
EUR 100.90
RUB 1.13
English

Russian President Vladimir Putin gets vaccinated against coronavirus

President of Russia Vladimir Putin has been vaccinated against coronavirus the day before. TASS reports with reference to his spokesman Dmitry Peskov.

The media outlet notes that the head of state feels good, the president will have a full working day today.

The Kremlin did not specify which of three Russian vaccines the head of state chose. Earlier, answering the question about vaccine chosen for Vladimir Putin, Dmitry Peskov said that it would be one of the three developed in Russia — Sputnik V, EpiVacCorona or Kovivak. «They are all good and reliable,» Peskov summed up. The presidential spokesman added that the procedure will take place in private.
link: https://24.kg/english/187397/
views: 66
Print
Related
Vaccination against COVID-19: Trainings for health workers started
Kyrgyzstan could start vaccination against COVID-19 this week
COVID-19: Why do we need vaccination
Vladimir Putin: We expect that Jerooy will enjoy support of authorities
Sadyr Japarov and Vladimir Putin to jointly participate in teleconference
Japarov asks Russian authorities to vaccinate Kyrgyz migrants against COVID-19
Sadyr Japarov invites Vladimir Putin to visit Kyrgyzstan
Sadyr Japarov tells Russian media about upcoming vaccination in Kyrgyzstan
Sputnik V vaccine registered in Kyrgyzstan
President Sadyr Japarov to hold bilateral talks with head of Russia
Popular
Mary Bernadette Condé became Kyrgyz kelin, but still not used to local customs Mary Bernadette Condé became Kyrgyz kelin, but still not used to local customs
Murder of boy in Muras-Ordo: Teenager taken into custody for two months Murder of boy in Muras-Ordo: Teenager taken into custody for two months
758 COVID-19 patients registered in Kyrgyzstan, 116 - in serious condition 758 COVID-19 patients registered in Kyrgyzstan, 116 - in serious condition
82 new cases of pneumonia, COVID-19 registered in Kyrgyzstan, 87,321 in total 82 new cases of pneumonia, COVID-19 registered in Kyrgyzstan, 87,321 in total
24 March, Wednesday
10:50
Russian President Vladimir Putin gets vaccinated against coronavirus Russian President Vladimir Putin gets vaccinated agains...
10:41
Two patients die from coronavirus in Kyrgyzstan for 24 hours
10:36
One more medical worker diagnosed with coronavirus in Kyrgyzstan
10:32
115 new cases of pneumonia, COVID-19 registered in Kyrgyzstan, 87,652 in total
10:28
Foreigner accused of torturing his wife acquitted in Kyrgyzstan