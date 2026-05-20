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Russian President Vladimir Putin arrives in China

The Russian President arrived in China. At Beijing Capital International Airport, Vladimir Putin was welcomed by Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi and a diplomatic delegation.

As the Russian leader walked down the red carpet, a welcoming group of children and students waved Russian and Chinese flags and chanted in Chinese: «Welcome! Warmly welcome!»

The main program of the visit is scheduled for today. Several rounds of talks are planned, including dialogue in a narrow and expanded format.

After a brief welcoming ceremony, Vladimir Putin boarded the presidential Aurus, delivered from Russia and bearing Chinese diplomatic license plates, and departed for the state residence provided to him.

This is Putin’s first foreign visit in 2026 and his 25th to China during his presidency.

The Russian President arrived at the invitation of Chinese President Xi Jinping to deepen the strategic partnership and comprehensive cooperation. Joint statements and agreements are planned to be signed.
link: https://24.kg/english/374545/
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