Activist Tilekmat Kurenov placed in detention center goes on hunger strike

Detained activist Tilekmat Kurenov (Tilekmat Kudaibergen uulu) was placed in the pretrial detention center 1 in Bishkek for one month.

The decision was made today by the Sverdlovsky District Court of Bishkek.

«I am going on a hunger strike today from 16.00,» the detainee said after he left the courtroom.

The activist Tilekmat Kurenov was detained on March 15. A search was conducted in his house. It is known that law enforcement officers found calls for overthrowing the government in the activist’s Facebook posts.

Tilekmat Kurenov was one of the organizers and moderator of a peaceful rally against the new version of the Constitution near the White House in Bishkek. House of another organizer of the rally, politician Zhenish Moldokmatov, was also searched.
