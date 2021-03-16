11:06
Japarov about Kolbaev’s case: U.S. is pursuing double standard policy

The United States is pursuing a policy of double standards in respect of those suspected of committing crimes on the territory of Kyrgyzstan. The President of Kyrgyzstan Sadyr Japarov said this in an interview with Azattyk radio.

The head of state explained that America accuses the crime lord Kamchy Kolbaev and the former deputy chairman of the State Customs Service Raiymbek Matraimov, but at the same time does not extradite to Kyrgyzstan the former deputy prime minister Askarbek Shadiev, suspected of economic crimes, who, according to available information, is hiding in the United States.

At the same time, according to Sadyr Japarov, other former politicians of the Kyrgyz Republic are also hiding in the States, but he did not voice their names.

«Through the Foreign Ministry I asked the U.S. Embassy in the Kyrgyz Republic to provide us with a criminal case against Kamchy Kolbaev, facts and evidence against him, and we, in turn, would conduct an open trial, and let the representatives of the Embassy be present at it. If we weren’t doing this, something could be stated. He (Kamchy Kolbaev) was initially detained under the Article «Illegal enrichment», after which he reimbursed the state a certain amount. He transferred the rest after his release. He didn’t kill anyone. The U.S. says that «he was involved in drug trafficking, there are facts.» We ask to provide them, but they do not give us,» he said.

The United States expressed concern about the release of Kamchy Kolbaev from custody.

The Bishkek City Court released the crime boss on his own recognizance not to leave the city on March 2. The State Committee for National Security explained that the measure of restraint was changed for Kamchi Kolbaev because the relatives of the suspect had transferred 49.6 million soms to the deposit account.

Kamchi Kolbaev was detained on October 21. He was handed a notice of suspicion under the Article «Creation of criminal organization or participation in it» of the Criminal Code of the Kyrgyz Republic. By the decision of the Pervomaisky District Court, the crime lord was placed in the remand prison of the State Committee for National Security until the end of the investigation.
