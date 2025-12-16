Mother of liquidated crime boss Kamchi Kolbaev dies

Maya Alieva, mother of liquidated crime boss Kamchi Kolbaev, has died. Family members have confirmed this information.

Maya Alieva died suddenly at the age of 77. The funeral will take place today in Cholpon-Ata.

Kamchi Kolbaev’s mother was previously charged under the article «Money laundering» of the Criminal Code of Kyrgyzstan. The first instance court found her guilty. Maya Alieva was sentenced to seven years in a general regime penal colony, with a one-year probationary period.

The defense stated that the indictment cites the alleged laundering period from 2008 to 2022, while the list of assets also includes property purchased in 1998, which authorities also sought to confiscate.

On October 4, 2023, Kamchi Kolbaev was killed in Bishkek during a special operation. The press center of the State Committee for National Security reported that law enforcement attempted to detain the leader of organized crime group, who offered armed resistance and was subsequently killed.