U.S. sanctions cause disruptions in work of Zolotaya Korona in Georgian banks

Two large Georgian banks — Bank of Georgia and TBC — have experienced technical problems with money transfers through Zolotaya Korona system. RBC reported.

A representative of Bank of Georgia confirmed the existence of problems, noting that transfers through Zolotaya Korona were temporarily unavailable. A similar situation was observed in TBC bank application.

The problems arose against the background of blocking sanctions imposed by the United States on August 23 against Center of Financial Technologies company, which develops payment software, including for Zolotaya Korona. However, the system itself and its operator, RNKO Payment Center, were not subject to sanctions.
