Case against Kamchi Kolbaev's mother: City Court upholds verdict

The Bishkek City Court considered an appeal of the lawyers of the mother of the liquidated crime boss Kamchi Kolbaev, Maya Alieva, against the verdict of the Oktyabrsky District Court and upheld it.

Recall, the woman was previously charged by the investigation with money laundering. The court of the first instance found Maya Alieva guilty. She was sentenced to seven years to be served in a general regime prison colony with a one-year probationary period. The Oktyabrsky District Court sentenced the common-law wife of the murdered crime boss Kamchi Kolbaev, Nuriya Tenteshova, to eight years in prison. She was put on the wanted list.

The defense will appeal the decision of the City Court to the Supreme Court of Kyrgyzstan.

Earlier, the defendant’s defense reported that the indictment says that the legalization period is from 2008 to 2022, while the list includes property purchased in 1998, which they also want to confiscate.

On October 4, 2023, the crime boss Kamchi Kolbaev was eliminated in Bishkek during a special operation. The press center of the State Committee for National Security reported that the leader of the organized crime group put up armed resistance during the detention and was killed.
