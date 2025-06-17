22:29
USD 87.45
EUR 99.56
RUB 1.10
English

Ambassador Aibek Moldogaziev presents his credentials to U.S. President

Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of the Kyrgyz Republic to the United States Aibek Moldogaziev presented his credentials to the President of the United States Donald Trump. The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Kyrgyz Republic reported.

During a brief conversation, the Ambassador conveyed greetings from the President of the Kyrgyz Republic Sadyr Japarov and expressed readiness to further develop Kyrgyzstan — United States cooperation in areas of mutual interest.

Donald Trump noted his intention to promote a shared agenda and deepen the strong and lasting friendship between the two countries.

Both sides confirmed their readiness to continue constructive dialogue on a wide range of bilateral cooperation areas.

Aibek Moldogaziev was appointed Ambassador of the Kyrgyz Republic to the United States on December 26, 2024.
link: https://24.kg/english/333067/
views: 132
Print
Related
Possible U.S. entry ban for Kyrgyzstanis: MFA and U.S. Consul discuss the issue
Kyrgyzstan may be added to U.S. entry ban list
U.S. to shut down all overseas USAID offices by September 30
Riots in Los Angeles: Kyrgyzstanis in USA are urged to be vigilant
Entry ban for citizens of 12 countries comes into effect in USA
Donald Trump bans entry to U.S. for citizens of 12 countries
Sanctions control: Kyrgyzstan explains U.S. the role of state-owned companies
President dismisses Avazbek Atakhanov from post of Ambassador to Pakistan
U.S. to pay $1,000 to migrants who voluntarily self-deport
Kyrgyzstanis advised against traveling to USA to give birth for citizenship
Popular
Air Arabia suspends flights to some countries, including Kyrgyzstan Air Arabia suspends flights to some countries, including Kyrgyzstan
Kyrgyzstan's GDP reaches 573.1 billion soms at the end of May Kyrgyzstan's GDP reaches 573.1 billion soms at the end of May
Israel's strikes on Iran: Kyrgyzstan calls on to exercise maximum restraint Israel's strikes on Iran: Kyrgyzstan calls on to exercise maximum restraint
Oil and gold prices surge after Israel's attack on Iran Oil and gold prices surge after Israel's attack on Iran
17 June, Tuesday
21:43
Edil Baisalov meets with representatives of Google for Education Edil Baisalov meets with representatives of Google for...
21:32
Ambassador Aibek Moldogaziev presents his credentials to U.S. President
19:05
Possible U.S. entry ban for Kyrgyzstanis: MFA and U.S. Consul discuss the issue
18:25
Kamchybek Tashiev opens kindergarten in Bishkek
18:17
First national AI platform in Kyrgyz language launched