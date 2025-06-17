Ambassador Aibek Moldogaziev presents his credentials to U.S. President

Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of the Kyrgyz Republic to the United States Aibek Moldogaziev presented his credentials to the President of the United States Donald Trump. The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Kyrgyz Republic reported.

During a brief conversation, the Ambassador conveyed greetings from the President of the Kyrgyz Republic Sadyr Japarov and expressed readiness to further develop Kyrgyzstan — United States cooperation in areas of mutual interest.

Donald Trump noted his intention to promote a shared agenda and deepen the strong and lasting friendship between the two countries.

Both sides confirmed their readiness to continue constructive dialogue on a wide range of bilateral cooperation areas.

Aibek Moldogaziev was appointed Ambassador of the Kyrgyz Republic to the United States on December 26, 2024.