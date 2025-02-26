Supreme Court changes verdict to common-law wife of Kamchy Kolbaev

The Supreme Court of Kyrgyzstan considered the appeal of Kamchi Kolbaev’s mother Maya Aliyeva and his common-law wife Nuriya Tenteshova.

The panel of judges for criminal cases of the Supreme Court of the Kyrgyz Republic, consisting of judges Askat Sydykov, Sulaimankul Atakulov and Damirbek Nazarov, changed the verdict for convicted Nuriya Tenteshova. Her term of imprisonment was reduced from eight to seven years. The rest of the verdict of the first and second instances was left unchanged.

Recall, Maya Aliyeva was previously charged by investigation with money laundering. The court of the first instance found her guilty. Kamchi Kolbaev’s mother was sentenced to seven years in a general regime prison colony with a one-year probationary period. The Oktyabrsky District Court sentenced the common-law wife of the murdered crime boss, Nuriya Tenteshova, to eight years in prison. She was put on the wanted list.

The defendant’s defense reported that the indictment specifies the legalization period — from 2008 to 2022, while the list includes property purchased in 1998, which they also want to confiscate.

On October 4, 2023, the crime boss Kamchi Kolbaev was liquidated in Bishkek during a special operation. The press center of the State Committee for National Security reported that the leader of the organized crime group put up armed resistance during detention and was killed.