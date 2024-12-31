Dairy industry in southern Kyrgyzstan receives millions of soms in aid from USA

More than 500 people in the agricultural sector will benefit from advanced cattle management, fodder cultivation, and artificial insemination initiatives supported by the U.S. government through the United States Agency for International Development (USAID). The press release says.

As noted, the new partnerships drive economic growth in the south of the Kyrgyz Republic by strengthening the dairy value chain and livestock breeding.

USAID’s Agro Trade Activity provided new dairy processing lines worth 4.6 million soms ($33,786) to PE Begalieva, a local producer of kurut (dried yogurt balls), butter, and kefir (fermented milk drink) in Jalal-Abad region, boosting the processing capacity from 1,000 to 4,000 liters per day and expanding product range from 7 to 12 varieties. This partnership will facilitate exports to Uzbekistan and train over 300 households on advanced cattle management and milking technologies.

USAID also supported TES Center, a local advisory service provider in Osh, with milking and extruder equipment valued at over 1.1 million soms ($12,650) to improve their training programs for farmers. Over 100 farmers will receive advisory services on fodder cultivation and dairy cow husbandry.

Public Foundation Tybyt Kashmir received artificial insemination equipment worth over 1 million soms ($11,500), including cryogenic storages, a microscope, an ovulation detector, and a veterinary ultrasound machine to train veterinarians and livestock graders in Osh, Jalal-Abad, and Batken regions. Public Foundation Tybyt Kashmir will mentor 54 livestock graders and 65 veterinarians to become proficient in artificial insemination techniques.

«Over the last four years, USAID has supported 17 dairy companies in the south of the Kyrgyz Republic, benefiting over 4,200 households and creating more than 3,500 new jobs, with a 124 percent increase in sales and a 167 percent boost in exports,» the statement says.