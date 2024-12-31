10:08
USD 87.00
EUR 90.58
RUB 0.83
English

Dairy industry in southern Kyrgyzstan receives millions of soms in aid from USA

More than 500 people in the agricultural sector will benefit from advanced cattle management, fodder cultivation, and artificial insemination initiatives supported by the U.S. government through the United States Agency for International Development (USAID). The press release says.

As noted, the new partnerships drive economic growth in the south of the Kyrgyz Republic by strengthening the dairy value chain and livestock breeding.

USAID’s Agro Trade Activity provided new dairy processing lines worth 4.6 million soms ($33,786) to PE Begalieva, a local producer of kurut (dried yogurt balls), butter, and kefir (fermented milk drink) in Jalal-Abad region, boosting the processing capacity from 1,000 to 4,000 liters per day and expanding product range from 7 to 12 varieties. This partnership will facilitate exports to Uzbekistan and train over 300 households on advanced cattle management and milking technologies.

USAID also supported TES Center, a local advisory service provider in Osh, with milking and extruder equipment valued at over 1.1 million soms ($12,650) to improve their training programs for farmers. Over 100 farmers will receive advisory services on fodder cultivation and dairy cow husbandry.

Public Foundation Tybyt Kashmir received artificial insemination equipment worth over 1 million soms ($11,500), including cryogenic storages, a microscope, an ovulation detector, and a veterinary ultrasound machine to train veterinarians and livestock graders in Osh, Jalal-Abad, and Batken regions. Public Foundation Tybyt Kashmir will mentor 54 livestock graders and 65 veterinarians to become proficient in artificial insemination techniques.

«Over the last four years, USAID has supported 17 dairy companies in the south of the Kyrgyz Republic, benefiting over 4,200 households and creating more than 3,500 new jobs, with a 124 percent increase in sales and a 167 percent boost in exports,» the statement says.
link: https://24.kg/english/315855/
views: 60
Print
Related
New garment factory opened in Kashgar-Kyshtak with USAID support
Sarah Werth appointed new USAID Mission Director in Kyrgyzstan
Mural dedicated to importance of developing reading skills unveiled in Bishkek
U.S. sanctions cause disruptions in work of Zolotaya Korona in Georgian banks
Procedure for applying for U.S. visas changed for citizens of Kyrgyzstan
State center to support women victims of violence to be opened in Kyrgyzstan
На крыше КГТУ установили солнечную электростанцию. Она подключена к общей сети
Former U.S. Secretary of State Henry Kissinger dies at 100
U.S. to allocate $14.3 million to Central Asian countries to deepen partnership
USAID donates new children's books to public libraries in Kyrgyzstan
Popular
Cryptocurrency mining tax revenues to Kyrgyzstan' s budget continue to decline Cryptocurrency mining tax revenues to Kyrgyzstan' s budget continue to decline
Azerbaijan Airlines names preliminary cause of plane crash near Aktau Azerbaijan Airlines names preliminary cause of plane crash near Aktau
Cabinet of Ministers approves minimum prices for tobacco products and vapes Cabinet of Ministers approves minimum prices for tobacco products and vapes
Azerbaijan Airlines announces suspension of flights to seven Russian cities Azerbaijan Airlines announces suspension of flights to seven Russian cities
31 December, Tuesday
10:01
Kyrgyzstani Arvaz Akhmadi named best Asian boxer among juniors in 2024 Kyrgyzstani Arvaz Akhmadi named best Asian boxer among...
09:56
Dairy industry in southern Kyrgyzstan receives millions of soms in aid from USA
09:41
Socialist International presents award to arrested Temirlan Sultanbekov
30 December, Monday
18:47
New Director of State Agency for Protection of Personal Data appointed
18:37
Celebrating New Year on Ala-Too Square: Festive program for December 31
18:24
17 new industrial facilities opened in Kyrgyzstan
18:17
Cabinet of Kyrgyzstan approves construction of pharmaceutical complex
17:28
Edil Baisalov visits Kyrgyzstanis injured in plane crash