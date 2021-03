Peaceful rally against new version of the Constitution of Kyrgyzstan is held near the western side of the White House in Bishkek.

About 30 people participate in the protest. They hold banners calling for dissolution of Parliament.

According to the participants, citizens from regions of the country will also come to the rally. Its official part will start after their arrival.

The Parliament of Kyrgyzstan adopted a bill on holding referendum on the draft law on Constitution of the Kyrgyz Republic in the first reading on March 3. At least 87 MPs voted for it, 9 — against. Initiators propose to hold the referendum on April 11.