Ambulance gets into traffic accident on bypass road, 2 people killed

Ambulance got into traffic accident on Bishkek — Naryn — Torugart road. The Main Traffic Safety Department informed 24.kg news agency.

The traffic accident occurred today at 12.15. The ambulance was moving from Tokmak city to Kemin district and collided with a Toyota Estima, and then with a Honda Inspire car.

The Toyota car was thrown back and it collided with an Audi. According to preliminary data, passengers of the Honda Inspire — a 37-year-old woman and a three-year-old girl were killed. Another person was injured. Traffic police inspectors are working at the scene," the department said.

Own sources informed that the ambulance was transporting tests of people with suspected coronavirus to the Issyk-Ata Sanitary and Epidemiological Service. According to some reports, the ambulance driver was injured.
