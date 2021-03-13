11:11
Karkyra checkpoint on border with Kazakhstan to resume work on April 1

Karkyra checkpoint will resume work on April 1 on the initiative of the Kazakh side. The Border Service of the State Committee for National Security of Kyrgyzstan reports.

The checkpoint will work from 8.00 to 18.00. Citizens, vehicles, cargoes, goods and animals will be able to cross it.

«It should be noted that taking into account the quarantine and epidemiological situation in Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstanis and foreigners will have to familiarize themselves with the restrictions imposed by the Kazakh side before entering the neighboring country. Karkyra checkpoint does not allow passage of citizens with e-visas,» the state service said.
