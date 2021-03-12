18:24
15-year-old girl gives birth to baby in Sokuluk district

A 15-year-old girl gave birth to a baby in Sokuluk district of Kyrgyzstan. Own sources told 24.kg news agency.

In December 2020, the teenager’s mother filed a complaint with the police. According to preliminary data, the girl got pregnant from a 40-year-old man.

«It is known that the fact was registered and the materials were sent to the Prosecutor’s Office of Sokuluk district. The case was then sent to the Prosecutor’s Office of Chui region. It is not known where the case is being investigated now,» the sources said.
