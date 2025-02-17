23:32
Health Ministry to introduce prenatal screening for all pregnant women in 2025

The Health Ministry of Kyrgyzstan will introduce prenatal screening for all pregnant women in 2025. This will help detect fetal diseases at an early stage. Deputy Minister of Health, Kaarmanbek Baidavletov, said at a meeting of the Committee on Budget of the Parliament.

According to him, calculations are currently made to determine how much the project will cost.

Deputy Aibek Altynbekov noted that this type of diagnostic procedure should be provided to women free of charge.

The Ministry of Health clarified that the issue of launching the project within the framework of a public-private partnership is being considered. The state will pay for the services.

Prenatal screening is a comprehensive diagnostic procedure for pregnant women aimed at detecting (or ruling out) fetal abnormalities. It is a non-invasive examination conducted three times during pregnancy: in the first, second, and third trimesters.

The goal of prenatal screening is to identify the risks of congenital and hereditary diseases in a timely manner and take measures to ensure a safe pregnancy and delivery.
link: https://24.kg/english/320229/
views: 112
