15:20
USD 84.80
EUR 101.47
RUB 1.15
English

Tuberculosis incidence among children on rise in Kyrgyzstan

Incidence of tuberculosis among children is on rise in Kyrgyzstan. Director of the Republican Rehabilitation Center for Children named after Ibn Sina, Nurgul Asanova, told 24.kg news agency.

According to her, a Mantoux test was used earlier in all schools, and detection rate was high.

«There is not enough tuberculin now, school students are not tested, and the number of people who turn to doctors is low. The center treats up to 400 children aged 4 to 16 from all over the republic annually. The center is designed for 100 places, demand is especially high in summer. We admit contact persons and patients. Medicines, rehabilitation, six meals a day — everything is free. Education is provided for schoolchildren,» Nurgul Asanova said.

She noted that the institution has resumed work as usual since February 1. During this time, 12 children have already been discharged after recovery. To date, 35 children are undergoing treatment.

«We are located near Issyk-Kul lake, the sea air has a good effect on the respiratory system. Such a center is definitely necessary. The Medical Academy helps us very well. In the summer, they provided the center with 40 oxygen concentrators, detergents and etc. The State Medical Academy will soon bring an X-ray machine, ours is produced in 1965, we have no money to purchase new equipment,» Nurgul Asanova added.

The building of the center was constructed in 1937.
link: https://24.kg/english/186299/
views: 59
Print
Related
USA donates medical beds to National Phthisiology Center of Kyrgyzstan
Month of fight against tuberculosis kicks off in Kyrgyzstan
Osh school student hospitalized with suspected active tuberculosis
Teacher of Bishkek school diagnosed with active form of tuberculosis
32.4 million soms allocated for outpatient tuberculosis treatment
2,093 new tuberculosis cases registered in Kyrgyzstan
Detection of drug resistant tuberculosis increases in Kyrgyzstan
Health Ministry: Incidence of tuberculosis is steadily declining in Kyrgyzstan
Incidence of drug-resistant TB in children grows in Kyrgyzstan
300,000 new TB patients registered annually in Central Asia
Popular
Uzbekistan to allocate Kyrgyzstan $ 50 million for implementation of projects Uzbekistan to allocate Kyrgyzstan $ 50 million for implementation of projects
Sadyr Japarov's visit to Uzbekistan: Negotiations, business forum on the agenda Sadyr Japarov's visit to Uzbekistan: Negotiations, business forum on the agenda
Rally against new Constitution ends in Bishkek Rally against new Constitution ends in Bishkek
Spring break in schools of Kyrgyzstan to begin on March 22 Spring break in schools of Kyrgyzstan to begin on March 22
12 March, Friday
15:10
Tuberculosis incidence among children on rise in Kyrgyzstan Tuberculosis incidence among children on rise in Kyrgyz...
14:58
President Japarov meets with Speaker of Legislative Chamber of Uzbekistan
14:47
Sadyr Japarov meets with Chairperson of Senate of Oliy Majlis of Uzbekistan
14:25
Fiscalization of taxes reduces shadow economy by 5 billion soms
14:15
Smuggling of eggs for over 500,000 soms into Kyrgyzstan prevented