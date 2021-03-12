Tuberculosis incidence among children on rise in Kyrgyzstan

Incidence of tuberculosis among children is on rise in Kyrgyzstan. Director of the Republican Rehabilitation Center for Children named after Ibn Sina, Nurgul Asanova, told 24.kg news agency.

According to her, a Mantoux test was used earlier in all schools, and detection rate was high.

«There is not enough tuberculin now, school students are not tested, and the number of people who turn to doctors is low. The center treats up to 400 children aged 4 to 16 from all over the republic annually. The center is designed for 100 places, demand is especially high in summer. We admit contact persons and patients. Medicines, rehabilitation, six meals a day — everything is free. Education is provided for schoolchildren,» Nurgul Asanova said.

She noted that the institution has resumed work as usual since February 1. During this time, 12 children have already been discharged after recovery. To date, 35 children are undergoing treatment.

«We are located near Issyk-Kul lake, the sea air has a good effect on the respiratory system. Such a center is definitely necessary. The Medical Academy helps us very well. In the summer, they provided the center with 40 oxygen concentrators, detergents and etc. The State Medical Academy will soon bring an X-ray machine, ours is produced in 1965, we have no money to purchase new equipment,» Nurgul Asanova added.

The building of the center was constructed in 1937.