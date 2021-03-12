15:19
Eight people including two children injured in traffic accident in Osh region

Eight people were injured in a traffic accident in Osh region of Kyrgyzstan, two of them are children. Press service of the Ministry of Emergency Situations reports.

Two Daewoo Tico cars collided on the 605th kilometer of Bishkek — Osh highway (Shoro-Bashat village) on March 11 at about 7.40 pm.

As a result, eight people were injured, six of them are adults — four men and two women, as well as two boys — eight and three years old.

The injured were taken to the Uzgen District Hospital with various injuries.
