Ex-head of Bishkek FEZ Duishen Irsaliev placed under house arrest

Former head of Bishkek Free Economic Zone (FEZ) Duishen Irsaliev was placed under house arrest. Press service of the Pervomaisky District Court of Bishkek reported.

The measure of restraint was changed on March 2. Duishen Irsaliev should not leave his house from 22.00 to 6.00. The measure is valid until May 6.

Duishen Irsaliev was detained in January and placed in the remand prison of the State Committee for National Security. According to the investigators, a stable corruption scheme for withdrawal of money was created in Bishkek FEZ.
