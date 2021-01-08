Former head of Bishkek FEZ Duishen Irsaliev detained on suspicion of corruption

Stable corruption scheme for withdrawal of funds was revealed at Bishkek Free Economic Zone (FEZ). Press center of the State Committee for National Security of Kyrgyzstan reported.

The responsible persons of the FEZ have established a stable scheme for receiving shadow income when organizing government and other purchases of goods and services with the involvement of controlled suppliers. The latter gave kickbacks from the amount of the concluded contract to the former management.

«The facts of irrational use of financial resources of the general management of Bishkek FEZ in form of unreasonable purchases and expenses were detected. In addition, the annual budget of the general management, provided for the purchase of commodities and material assets, was unreasonably overestimated by understating the allocations of Bishkek FEZ to the budget — from 2 percent to 0.02 percent from 2016 to 2020. Pre-trial proceedings were registered under the Article «Corruption» of the Criminal Code of the Kyrgyz Republic. The former general director of the general management of Bishkek FEZ and the executive director were detained. The detainees were placed in the temporary detention facility of the State Committee for National Security. An investigation is underway,» the state committee said.