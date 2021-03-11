Wanted for fraud citizen of Bulgaria detained in Bishkek

Employees of the National Central Bureau of Interpol in Kyrgyzstan detained a citizen of Bulgaria — person who is on the international wanted list by the international organization of the criminal police. Press service of the Ministry of Internal Affairs of Kyrgyzstan reported.

The 50-year-old man is wanted in his home country by law enforcement agencies for large-scale financial fraud and tax evasion.

According to the information received, the crime was committed in 2010, and the law enforcement agencies announced him wanted in 2018. The initiator of the international search (NCB of Interpol in Sofia) has been notified.

It turned out that the man arrived in Bishkek in 2018 and even married a local woman.

In accordance with the legislation of the Kyrgyz Republic, extradition issues fall within the competence of the Prosecutor General’s Office.