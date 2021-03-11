11:56
USD 84.80
EUR 100.88
RUB 1.15
English

Wanted for fraud citizen of Bulgaria detained in Bishkek

Employees of the National Central Bureau of Interpol in Kyrgyzstan detained a citizen of Bulgaria — person who is on the international wanted list by the international organization of the criminal police. Press service of the Ministry of Internal Affairs of Kyrgyzstan reported.

The 50-year-old man is wanted in his home country by law enforcement agencies for large-scale financial fraud and tax evasion.

According to the information received, the crime was committed in 2010, and the law enforcement agencies announced him wanted in 2018. The initiator of the international search (NCB of Interpol in Sofia) has been notified.

It turned out that the man arrived in Bishkek in 2018 and even married a local woman.

In accordance with the legislation of the Kyrgyz Republic, extradition issues fall within the competence of the Prosecutor General’s Office.
link: https://24.kg/english/186067/
views: 27
Print
Related
Wanted person gets passport of citizen of Kyrgyzstan
Bulgarian Georgi Radev about football and how he survived quarantine in Bishkek
Convict escaped from penal settlement in Kyrgyzstan arrested in Moscow
Uzbekistani wanted for murder arrested in Kadamdzhai
Wanted citizen of Kyrgyzstan detained in Chelyabinsk Oblast
Askarbek Shadiev wades through river to cross border, leaves for USA
Wanted in Kyrgyzstan swindler detained in Moscow
Kyrgyzstani wanted for 10 years detained in St. Petersburg
Ex-chairman of Military Court put on the wanted list in Kyrgyzstan
Popular
Uzbekistan to allocate Kyrgyzstan $ 50 million for implementation of projects Uzbekistan to allocate Kyrgyzstan $ 50 million for implementation of projects
Sadyr Japarov's visit to Uzbekistan: Negotiations, business forum on the agenda Sadyr Japarov's visit to Uzbekistan: Negotiations, business forum on the agenda
Spring break in schools of Kyrgyzstan to begin on March 22 Spring break in schools of Kyrgyzstan to begin on March 22
Rally against new Constitution ends in Bishkek Rally against new Constitution ends in Bishkek
11 March, Thursday
11:51
30-year-old man drowns in river in Toktogul district 30-year-old man drowns in river in Toktogul district
11:48
Wanted for fraud citizen of Bulgaria detained in Bishkek
11:42
Roadmap for prison healthcare presented in Bishkek
11:28
555 COVID-19 patients registered in Kyrgyzstan, 94 - in serious condition
11:20
52 new cases of pneumonia, COVID-19 registered in Kyrgyzstan, 86,692 in total