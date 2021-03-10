Sadyr Japarov: Various extremist movements undermined value of Islam

President of Kyrgyzstan Sadyr Japarov received the Director General of the Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan Charitable and Humanitarian Foundation Hamad Salem Kardous Al Ameri (UAE). Press service of the head of state reported.

They exchanged views on prospects for joint cooperation, including in the educational sphere, as well as the current activities of the Foundation in Kyrgyzstan.

«Various movements preaching religious extremism, hiding behind the ideas of Islam, have undermined its values ​​and today pose a threat to many countries of the world. Improvement of the quality of religious education and training at the academic level will help prevent this threat,» Sadyr Japarov said.

He stressed that religious education is currently a topical issue for Kyrgyzstan as well. Its solution requires adoption of comprehensive measures. Therefore, the head of state expressed gratitude to the Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan Foundation for supporting the project to build the Islamic Academy in Tokmak city. Sadyr Japarov is confident that the project will become an additional impetus for development of relations between Kyrgyzstan and the United Arab Emirates, and noted an interest in further productive cooperation.

Hamad Salem Kardous Al Ameri informed about construction of the Islamic Academy, for which a land plot of 2 hectares has been allocated in Tokmak. It was planned to lay the foundation in 2020, but due to the coronavirus pandemic, the project had to be postponed.

He said that a solemn ceremony of laying a capsule at the construction site of the future building of the academy will take place in Tokmok today. It is expected that 200 people will study there, 150 of whom will do master’s and doctoral programs. Other 50 places are allocated for preparatory courses and qualification upgrading courses.

The higher education institution provides blended education for master’s and doctoral programs, which consists of secular education and includes in-depth study of religious subjects.