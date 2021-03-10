16:14
USA donates medical beds to National Phthisiology Center of Kyrgyzstan

The United States Agency for International Development (USAID) helped equip the National Center of Phthisiology with medical beds for about 24 million soms. Press service of the U.S. Embassy in the Kyrgyz Republic reported.

The 78 beds are adapted to the needs of patients who have to spend many weeks and months in this center while treating tuberculosis. They are installed in the intensive care unit and other departments of the National Center.

It is noted that patients with tuberculosis often require lengthy inpatient treatment to not only receive the medical care they need, but also to make sure they are no longer contagious to continue their treatment at home. In severe cases or when patients undergo surgery, they can spend up to several months in hospital beds.

The National Center of Phthisiology is the main and largest TB hospital in the Kyrgyz Republic. The center can simultaneously accommodate 350 patients. More than 2,200 people undergo treatment there every year. Tuberculosis treatment is provided free of charge.

Delivery of the medical beds to the Kyrgyz Republic from the United States was organized by the USAID Cure Tuberculosis project in cooperation with the humanitarian organization Project C.U.R.E.
