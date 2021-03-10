Referendum: Campaign could cost 200-300 million soms

Referendum on adoption of a new Constitution could cost the budget 200-300 million soms. The Central Election Commission of Kyrgyzstan (CEC) informed 24.kg news agency.

According to it, the plebiscite will not be very costly, since only one question will be included in the ballot papers. The largest expenditure item is the salaries of PEC members. There are more than 30,000 of them.

«The Central Election Commission will begin preparations as soon as the law on holding referendum is signed. First of all, we will approve the timetable, cost estimates and register campaign groups for and against,» a CEC member Kairat Osmonaliev told.

The ballots must be approved no later than on March 22, and produced — by April 1.

Deputy Baktybek Turusbekov initiated the referendum on adoption of a new draft Constitution. The CEC received the document on March 2.

On March 3, the deputies approved the draft law on holding the plebiscite on April 11 in the first reading.