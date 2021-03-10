12:13
USD 84.80
EUR 100.88
RUB 1.14
English

Referendum: Campaign could cost 200-300 million soms

Referendum on adoption of a new Constitution could cost the budget 200-300 million soms. The Central Election Commission of Kyrgyzstan (CEC) informed 24.kg news agency.

According to it, the plebiscite will not be very costly, since only one question will be included in the ballot papers. The largest expenditure item is the salaries of PEC members. There are more than 30,000 of them.

«The Central Election Commission will begin preparations as soon as the law on holding referendum is signed. First of all, we will approve the timetable, cost estimates and register campaign groups for and against,» a CEC member Kairat Osmonaliev told.

The ballots must be approved no later than on March 22, and produced — by April 1.

Deputy Baktybek Turusbekov initiated the referendum on adoption of a new draft Constitution. The CEC received the document on March 2.

On March 3, the deputies approved the draft law on holding the plebiscite on April 11 in the first reading.
link: https://24.kg/english/185909/
views: 84
Print
Related
CEC of Kyrgyzstan receives document on initiation of referendum
CEC of Kyrgyzstan hopes to save money on holding local elections, referendum
Kyrgyzstan spends over 538 million soms on referendum and elections
Elections and referendum: 1,398 million voters pass identification procedure
Elections and referendum: Voting results invalidated at two PECs
CEC to start preparations for parliamentary elections after referendum
Manual counting: Turnout for elections and referendum declines
Manual counting: Sadyr Japarov, presidential form of government hold lead
Presidential elections and referendum: 13,452 citizens vote abroad
Observers: Voters were limited in informed choice in referendum
Popular
Implementation of presidential decree to reduce pressure on business Implementation of presidential decree to reduce pressure on business
Kyrgyzstan takes 78th place in Index of Economic Freedom 2021 Kyrgyzstan takes 78th place in Index of Economic Freedom 2021
Magnitude 4.9 earthquake hits Kyrgyzstan Magnitude 4.9 earthquake hits Kyrgyzstan
HRW: Draft constitution of Kyrgyzstan undermines human rights norms HRW: Draft constitution of Kyrgyzstan undermines human rights norms
10 March, Wednesday
12:08
Armed Forces Colonel appointed First Assistant Secretary of Security Council Armed Forces Colonel appointed First Assistant Secretar...
12:03
Mobile app for beekeepers developed in Kyrgyzstan
11:53
Security forces arrest bandit group planning armed jihad in Kyrgyzstan
11:41
Authorized capital of Kyrgyz-Uzbek Development Fund to amount to $50 million
11:34
National athletics team of Kyrgyzstan wins 6 medals at tournament in Minsk