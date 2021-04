The Central Election Commission of Kyrgyzstan (CEC) summed up official results of the referendum on adoption of the draft of the new Constitution.

The protocols of all 54 TECs have been adopted and approved. At least 79.3 percent of citizens reportedly voted for the updated version of the Basic Law, 13.7 percent — against.

The turnout reached 36.6 percent. The plebiscite took place on April 11, on the day of local elections.