International observers note high voter turnout for referendum

Observers from the CSTO Parliamentary Assembly note a fairly high voter turnout and percentage of support for amendments to the Constitution of Kyrgyzstan. Olga Kovitidi, a member of the Federation Council Committee on Constitutional Legislation and State Building of Russia, announced at a briefing.

According to her, eight international observers from the CSTO Parliamentary Assembly — representatives of the CSTO member countries Armenia, Belarus, Kazakhstan, Tajikistan and Russia monitored the referendum.

«Six working groups were formed that monitored the activities of 2,435 precincts, some of them were monitored with visits of representatives of the CSTO, the rest — using the media and social media. International observers note a fairly high turnout, which reached more than 37 percent, as well as the percentage of support for amendments to the Constitution of Kyrgyzstan, which amounted to 79 percent. Observers note that the referendum held is notable for the wide and massive participation of international and public observers. This shows its democratic and open character,» she said.
