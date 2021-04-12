18:25
USD 84.79
EUR 100.79
RUB 1.10
English

Referendum: Voter turnout reaches 37.08 percent

Voter turnout for referendum reached 37.08 percent in Kyrgyzstan. The Chairwoman of the Central Election Commission Nurzhan Shaildabekova announced at a briefing.

According to her, the CEC received the data from 98 percent of automatically reading devices. A total of 1,336,743 citizens voted in the plebiscite.

«At least 79.24 percent, or 1,059,476 voters, voted for, 13.66 percent, or 182,533 people — against,» she said.

At least 93,000 ballots were declared invalid for the first time in the republic. However, the CEC recognized the plebiscite as valid based on the voter turnout data (more than 30 percent of voters).

The referendum was held in Kyrgyzstan yesterday. The CEC will sum up the official results of the plebiscite by May 2.
link: https://24.kg/english/189831/
views: 98
Print
Related
CEC to sum up official results of referendum by May 2
Referendum: Cabinet to resign, elections to be held under new Constitution
International observers note high voter turnout for referendum
Russian observers have no claims against referendum
Unlimited power of president: Expert comments on new Constitution
Referendum: Voter turnout exceeds 30 percent
Referendum on Constitution: 78.2% of citizens cast affirmative vote
Local elections and referendum in Kyrgyzstan: Voting ends
Referendum: Counting of votes finishes in Vladivostok
Referendum on Constitution: Voter turnout reaches 24.63% as of 16.00
Popular
Aizada Kanatbekova’s murder: Ala kachuu - big sin for a Muslim Aizada Kanatbekova’s murder: Ala kachuu - big sin for a Muslim
Murder of Aizada Kanatbekova: Protest to continue in a week Murder of Aizada Kanatbekova: Protest to continue in a week
Police receive additional information about murderer of Aizada Kanatbekova Police receive additional information about murderer of Aizada Kanatbekova
Sadyr Japarov: Hungary - strategic partner of Kyrgyzstan in EU Sadyr Japarov: Hungary - strategic partner of Kyrgyzstan in EU
12 April, Monday
18:13
Kyrgyzstan imposes temporary ban on export of drugs, medical products Kyrgyzstan imposes temporary ban on export of drugs, m...
17:57
Local elections: 146 parties overcome 7% threshold in Kyrgyzstan
17:42
Three men kidnap 17-year-old girl in Zhaiyl district
17:35
Referendum: Voter turnout reaches 37.08 percent
17:23
Third wave: Private medical centers to reduce cost of PCR tests, X-rays