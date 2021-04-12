Referendum: Voter turnout reaches 37.08 percent

Voter turnout for referendum reached 37.08 percent in Kyrgyzstan. The Chairwoman of the Central Election Commission Nurzhan Shaildabekova announced at a briefing.

According to her, the CEC received the data from 98 percent of automatically reading devices. A total of 1,336,743 citizens voted in the plebiscite.

«At least 79.24 percent, or 1,059,476 voters, voted for, 13.66 percent, or 182,533 people — against,» she said.

At least 93,000 ballots were declared invalid for the first time in the republic. However, the CEC recognized the plebiscite as valid based on the voter turnout data (more than 30 percent of voters).

The referendum was held in Kyrgyzstan yesterday. The CEC will sum up the official results of the plebiscite by May 2.