CEC to sum up official results of referendum by May 2

The Central Election Commission of Kyrgyzstan (CEC) will sum up official results of the referendum by May 2. The CEC reported.

The procedure can take 10-15 days. After announcement of the results, the President Sadyr Japarov has to sign a decree on the entry into force of the draft of the new Constitution.

At least 93,000 ballots were declared invalid for the first time in the republic. However, the CEC recognized the plebiscite as valid based on the voter turnout data (more than 30 percent of voters).

The referendum was held in Kyrgyzstan yesterday. According to preliminary data from the CEC, 37.07 percent of registered voters took part in it; 79.23 percent voted in the affirmative, 13.66 percent — against.