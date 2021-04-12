16:55
USD 84.79
EUR 100.79
RUB 1.10
English

CEC to sum up official results of referendum by May 2

The Central Election Commission of Kyrgyzstan (CEC) will sum up official results of the referendum by May 2. The CEC reported.

The procedure can take 10-15 days. After announcement of the results, the President Sadyr Japarov has to sign a decree on the entry into force of the draft of the new Constitution.

At least 93,000 ballots were declared invalid for the first time in the republic. However, the CEC recognized the plebiscite as valid based on the voter turnout data (more than 30 percent of voters).

The referendum was held in Kyrgyzstan yesterday. According to preliminary data from the CEC, 37.07 percent of registered voters took part in it; 79.23 percent voted in the affirmative, 13.66 percent — against.
link: https://24.kg/english/189826/
views: 48
Print
Related
Referendum: Cabinet to resign, elections to be held under new Constitution
International observers note high voter turnout for referendum
Russian observers have no claims against referendum
Unlimited power of president: Expert comments on new Constitution
Referendum: Voter turnout exceeds 30 percent
Referendum on Constitution: 78.2% of citizens cast affirmative vote
Local elections and referendum in Kyrgyzstan: Voting ends
Referendum: Counting of votes finishes in Vladivostok
Referendum on Constitution: Voter turnout reaches 24.63% as of 16.00
Referendum on Constitution: Voter turnout reaches 19.41% at 14.00
Popular
Aizada Kanatbekova’s murder: Ala kachuu - big sin for a Muslim Aizada Kanatbekova’s murder: Ala kachuu - big sin for a Muslim
Murder of Aizada Kanatbekova: Protest to continue in a week Murder of Aizada Kanatbekova: Protest to continue in a week
Police receive additional information about murderer of Aizada Kanatbekova Police receive additional information about murderer of Aizada Kanatbekova
Sadyr Japarov: Hungary - strategic partner of Kyrgyzstan in EU Sadyr Japarov: Hungary - strategic partner of Kyrgyzstan in EU
12 April, Monday
16:47
CEC to sum up official results of referendum by May 2 CEC to sum up official results of referendum by May 2
16:37
Supporters of six parties hold rally in Osh city
16:27
Referendum: Cabinet to resign, elections to be held under new Constitution
15:38
SCO recognizes referendum in Kyrgyzstan as free and legitimate
15:33
Vaccination of tourism sector employees against coronavirus begins in Turkey