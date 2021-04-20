12:36
USD 84.79
EUR 101.97
RUB 1.11
English

Referendum results: Votes to be recounted at some polling stations in Bishkek

Votes will be recounted at some polling stations in Bishkek following a referendum on adoption of a draft of new Constitution. The Territorial Election Commission reported.

Recounting will take place at seven polling stations — 1028, 1029, 1107, 1243, 1246, 1336, 1339. Observers note that there were violations and discrepancies in the turnout data.

The voting results were invalidated at PEC No. 1343.

Referendum and local elections were held in Kyrgyzstan on April 11. According to preliminary data of the Central Election Commission, 79.24 percent of voters supported the draft of the new Constitution, 13.66 percent of those who came to the polling stations voted against it. The turnout reached 37.07 percent.
link: https://24.kg/english/190783/
views: 77
Print
Related
Referendum and local elections in Kyrgyzstan: EU statement
Referendum: Voter turnout reaches 37.08 percent
CEC to sum up official results of referendum by May 2
Referendum: Cabinet to resign, elections to be held under new Constitution
International observers note high voter turnout for referendum
Russian observers have no claims against referendum
Unlimited power of president: Expert comments on new Constitution
Referendum: Voter turnout exceeds 30 percent
Referendum on Constitution: 78.2% of citizens cast affirmative vote
Local elections and referendum in Kyrgyzstan: Voting ends
Popular
Sadyr Japarov proposes to treat COVID-19 using aconite Sadyr Japarov proposes to treat COVID-19 using aconite
Highest price increase among EAEU in March registered in Kyrgyzstan Highest price increase among EAEU in March registered in Kyrgyzstan
Sputnik V vaccine developers evaluate treatment of COVID-19 using aconite Sputnik V vaccine developers evaluate treatment of COVID-19 using aconite
Some Bishkek districts to have no gas for three days Some Bishkek districts to have no gas for three days
20 April, Tuesday
12:29
Unknown people fire at car of political party founder in Kara-Balta Unknown people fire at car of political party founder i...
12:18
Prosecutor General of Kyrgyzstan names most corrupt state bodies
12:06
Referendum results: Votes to be recounted at some polling stations in Bishkek
11:33
Consumables for AstraZeneca vaccination arrive in Kyrgyzstan
11:25
Two boxers from Kyrgyzstan take 1st place at RCC Boxing Promotions