Referendum results: Votes to be recounted at some polling stations in Bishkek

Votes will be recounted at some polling stations in Bishkek following a referendum on adoption of a draft of new Constitution. The Territorial Election Commission reported.

Recounting will take place at seven polling stations — 1028, 1029, 1107, 1243, 1246, 1336, 1339. Observers note that there were violations and discrepancies in the turnout data.

The voting results were invalidated at PEC No. 1343.

Referendum and local elections were held in Kyrgyzstan on April 11. According to preliminary data of the Central Election Commission, 79.24 percent of voters supported the draft of the new Constitution, 13.66 percent of those who came to the polling stations voted against it. The turnout reached 37.07 percent.